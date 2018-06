Gritters are out in Derbyshire to help deal with sticky roads as the county bakes in scorching summer sun.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said this afternoon: "Don't be surprised if you spot a gritter out and about - the heat hasn't gone to our heads!

"They're putting dust on sticky roads to help them cope with the hot weather."

Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 30C across Derbyshire today as heatwave conditions continue.