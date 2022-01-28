Gridlock after speeding lorry flips on its side in Derbyshire roundabout crash
A lorry going ‘way too’ fast has crashed on a busy Derbyshire roundabout this morning.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:04 am
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:41 am
Police have posted pictures of the lorry on its side at the roundabout serving the junction of the A50 and A515, near Sudbury.
Highways England reported delays in the area while the lorry is recovered – with 2.6 miles of congestion.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Way too much speed approaching roundabout. Can't stop in time so drives over it then rolls on to side.
"A bad start to this drivers day. Scary.”