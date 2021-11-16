Gridlock after A617 closed this afternoon at M1 junction for Chesterfield

The Highways Agency East Midlands reported the busy route into Cesterfield was closed because of a collision.

The agency tweeted: “The A617 westbound at M1 Junction 29 (Chesterfield and Matlock) is currently closed due to a collision.

Chesterfield motorists have faced gridlock this afternoon after the A617 was closed at its junction with the M1.

"Traffic officers are currently at scene.”