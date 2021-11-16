Gridlock after A617 closed this afternoon at M1 junction for Chesterfield
Chesterfield motorists have faced gridlock this afternoon after the A617 was closed at its junction with the M1.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:11 pm
The Highways Agency East Midlands reported the busy route into Cesterfield was closed because of a collision.
The agency tweeted: “The A617 westbound at M1 Junction 29 (Chesterfield and Matlock) is currently closed due to a collision.
"Traffic officers are currently at scene.”
One resident said people planning to use the route should not bother as traffic was at an ‘absolute standstill’.