Green light for hundreds of homes in Chesterfield - but plans for hundreds more shelved

Plans for 400 homes in Chesterfield have been given the green light - but plans for 470 more have been shelved.

Members of Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee have approved plans for 400 homes on land in Inkersall - but rejected a scheme for 120 more in Hasland.

A third scheme, for a further 350 homes at Inkersall, was withdrawn before it reached the committee, after council officers recommended planning permission be refused.

Hollins Strategic Land has been given permission for “up to 400 dwellings and provision of an area of public open space”, on land west of Inkersall Road, Inkersall.

The 22.3-hectare site, south of Staveley and east of Middlecroft and Inkersall/Inkersall Green, comprises two vacant parcels of land used for agriculture.

In the application, agent Nexus Planning, on behalf of Hollins, said: “The proposals will bring significant material benefits, including a mix of new homes to meet the identified needs of Chesterfield, including affordable dwellings.

“The development will generate economic benefits for the area, including the creation of jobs through the construction process.”

The approval came despite a number of objections, on grounds such as traffic, over-development and the environmental impact.

Plans for 120 homes on land south of Calow Lane, Hasfield, were rejected by the committee after hearing it would look like “an alien intrusion”.

In a report to members, council planning officers said the site did not meet Local Plan policy as it was “not located within an acceptable walking distance to local services, including primary education provision, and a local centre via a safe, convenient route” and that the site would “appear as an alien intrusion” from various countryside views.

Gladmans Development withdrew its application for “up to 350 dwellings with land for retail parade with public open space” on land south of Bamford Road, Inkersall, before the meeting, after council planning officers recommended it was rejected.

A council report said there were 300 objections to the scheme, including Staveley Town Council, which said the location was not allocated for housing land and believes there are “other, more suitable options in that area”, and Councillor Mick Bagshaw, Community Independents ward member for Hollingwood and Inkersall, who said: “A recent poll of residents shows that 79.3 per cent do not wish to see this development go ahead.”