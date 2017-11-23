GRAPHIC IMAGE: Horrific injuries of Chesterfield stab victim

A man who was viciously attacked in Chesterfield has issued a picture of his butchered leg - as the hunt for his assailant continues.

Police said Brendon Preece was 'struck' in the leg by an offender who entered his flat on Thornfield Court on the afternoon of Monday, Tuesday 13.

Picture supplied by Brendon Preece.

The 44-year-old has undergone surgery at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

His niece Zo Louise said today: "They had to tie up some arteries in his leg to stop him from bleeding out.

"He lost more than two litres of blood.

"He can't feel his toes and may not be able to walk again.

"He’s looking better though - I've been on FaceTime with him.

"I'm so happy he’s able to talk to us, though.

"We still don't know who did this."

Zo also praised one of Mr Preece's friends who found him in his flat and helped to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

She said: "If it wasn't for his friend who got there in time, Bren would have been dead."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said officers are continuing the investigate the attack.

They added: "Nobody has yet been arrested.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."