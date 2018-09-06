Grade II mansion in Matlock Bath with permission to become hotel going up for auction

A Grade II mansion in Matlock Bath with planning permission to become a hotel is going up for auction next week.

Cromford Court, on Derby Road, is accessed via a private road and has a guide price of £2,350,000.

It has previously had planning permission as a missionary training unit and bible school, and residential home for children with learning difficulties and adult carers.

In April 2018, planning permission was granted for a change of use from a missionary training unit and bible school to a hotel.

Set to go to auction on Thursday September 13, this is the first time the property has been on the market for 19 years, and the first time the entire estate has been offered for sale.

Cromford Court comprises a detached Grade II listed mansion arranged over lower ground, ground and two upper floors, together with a detached three storey annexe known as the West Wing and garages.

The main house features seven reception rooms, a kitchen/dining area, 13 bedrooms (some en-suite) and a family bathroom. The West Wing features three, three bedroom flats and one studio apartment as well as two garages. The main house has an offer to rent for £250,000 per annum.

The property is available for viewing on Monday and Wednesday, September 10 and 12 between 1.45pm and 3pm. Interested parties do not need to register as these are open viewing times.

All photos courtesy of Allsop.