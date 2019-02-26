Government inspector rules against plans for hundreds of homes in Derbyshire

A Government inspector has ruled against proposals to build hundreds of homes on greenbelt land in North East Derbyshire.

The independent Planning Inspectorate has delivered an interim decision on North East Derbyshire District Council's Local Plan, which sets out where the authority wants to build houses.

Plans for 200 homes on land north of Coal Aston and 400 properties on land south of Eckington were judged as unsound and unjustified by the Planning Inspectorate in their report, which was published last week.

This has been welcomed by Lee Rowley, Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, and campaigners - but they have voiced disappointment that the Planning Inspectorate did not also rule against proposals to build on greenbelt land in Killamarsh.

Mr Rowley said: "Firstly, I strongly welcome the good news that the Planning Inspectorate has concluded what local residents already know - building on the greenbelt in Dronfield, Coal Aston and Eckington is not a good idea.

"However, it's disappointing that she didn't go far enough and also decide to chuck out plans to build on Killamarsh's greenbelt.

"I'm glad the inspector has listened to us over the past few months. Together with local residents and campaign groups, we have worked hard to make our united voice heard in opposition to the plans.

"I will be writing to the inspector to call for her to reconsider the Killamarsh greenbelt site and elsewhere in Dronfield, too. We don't need to build on our greenbelt and I will keep fighting to make that crystal clear."

The council said it was 'considering its response' to the Planning Inspectorate's report.

Dr Lynne Gadsden, of the Dronfield Greenbelt Residents’ Group, said further public consultation can be expected following the Planning Inspectorate's report.

"We're delighted that large areas of greenbelt in Dronfield and Eckington are going to be protected from unnecessary development - but at this stage it seems a huge blow for Killamarsh," she added.