Glapwell mum 'overwhelmed' by support from comedian Jason Manford and his fans

Comedian Jason Manford has stepped in to offer support for a Glapwell mum who lost her eight-year-old daughter in a crash earlier this year.

The Salford-born comedian posted on his Facebook page on Sunday saying: "Daughter wants some freaky doll thing called Luvabella for xmas. She's 8 but the suggested age for it is 4-6! anyone got one? is it good?"

Ashlee Rowland, who died in August after being in collision with a minibus.

And Louise Rowland, whose daughter Ashlee died in August after being in collision with a minibus, replied: "My gal wants one too, I lost my 8 year old in august in a road accident so this year they will get what we can afford..sadly the doll isn't in our budget xx"

Louise's comment prompted a huge response from Jason's fans, as well as the comedian himself who said: "Louise, i'm so sorry for your loss, how awful. I've managed to track one down for my girls, I would love to buy your girl one too. Let me know x"

One of Jason's Facebook fans, Fiona Broom, has now said she will send one through the post to Louise for her six-year-old daughter Emily, commenting on Facebook: "I have a spare one and would like to send it to you if you send me your address xxxx"

Speaking afterwards Louise said: "Jason offered to buy a doll but a fan had already said she had one. I'm a bit embarrassed now but the kids will have a lovely day and that's what matters.

Ashlee Rowland with her little sister Emily.

"We have been totally overwhelmed by all the lovely messages of support from Jason and his fans. True Christmas spirit."

Louise added that she had already purchased a cheaper doll for Emily for Christmas, and will now donate it to charity as a way of paying it forward.