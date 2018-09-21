Girls sell homemade bracelets for Nenna Kind charity

fundraising friends Lola Hinsley and Katie Jones both 9 years old, hit on the idea of making loom band bracelets to raise funds for Chesterfield charity Nenna Kind.

The girls made almost 100 loom bands to sell to their friends and relatives. When asked, Katie said it only took a few minutes to make each one which is why they were able to make so many.

Lola said “Lots of people were really kind and gave us more than the 40p we were asking for each band”. The total raised from the sale was £44.

The girls, together with grandma Janet who is also a fundraiser for Nenna Kind, recently brought in the proceeds of their sale to the charity’s centre in Dent’s Chambers, New Square where they sold even more.

Lola and Katie presented their money to Barbara Wallace who thanked them and gave an assurance that their money will help keep the bus service running..

Barbara said: “We are delighted to have this donation and are very grateful to Lola and Katie for their fundraising work”. She handed the girls a certificate each in recognition of their work.