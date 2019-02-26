Generous Derbyshire schoolgirl Isabelle Hare donates her hair to Little Princess Trust

A thoughtful schoolgirl has had her hair cut for the second time to help poorly youngsters.

Seven-year-old Isabelle Hare, of Shirland, had 10 inches of her locks cut off for the Little Princess Trust on Saturday.

Isabelle before she had her hair cut.

The Little Princess Trust provides real-hair wigs for free to children and young adults who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Isabelle's proud mum Tara said: "Isabelle is such a thoughtful, kind and loving little girl.

"She always thinks about others and how she can help them.

"When she said she wanted to donate her hair for the second time, my heart just melted.

"The first time was two years ago and as soon as she had it cut she was on a mission to grow it again.

"So when she said she wanted to do it again, I wasn't surprised and but I was extremely proud."

Isabelle's hair was cut at Rock House Salon in Clay Cross.