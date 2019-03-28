Gem of a 19th century cottage in Peak District has been lovingly restored and is yours for £925,000

Fancy this gem of a Grade II property which has three bedrooms, lovely gardens and is located in the heart of Bakewell?

On the market for £925,000, The Vicarage Cottage on Butts Road has planning permission to convert one of its two garages into another bedroom.

The kitchen has recently been refitted.

The cottage was converted from the original gardener's house and coach house stables to the Old Vicarage next door and dates back to 1870.

Its current owners have lovingly restored the cottage over the last few years, preserving original period features combined with modern bathrooms and a recently fitted kitchen.

The kitchen has a good range of storage cupboards, a built-in dishwasher, fridge, double oven and four-burner hob with extractor unit over.

A good-sized dining room overlooks the front courtyard and has low level cupboards, understairs storage and a staircase to the upper floor.

Split level sitting room and television area.

A split-level drawing room contains a television area with cloakroom off and a passenger lift to the first floor. The raised sitting area has doors leading to the rear garden and a fireplace with working grate.

The second sitting room has a wood fireplace with gas coal fire flanked to one side by bookcases and low-level cupboards. A bay window overlooks the front garden and there is a door out to the courtyard.

Upstairs, the master bedroom overlooks the back garden and has fitted cupboards. An ensuite bathroom has bath with hand held shower attachment, large shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

Both of the other bedrooms also have fitted cupboards. One has a large shower room and the third overlooks the front garden.

Sitting room at The Vicarage Cottage, Bakewell.

An inner landing/study area has fitted storage cupboards and wonderful views over the courtyard and Bakewell beyond towards the golf course.

There are two large, interlinking integral garages. One has a utility area and cloakroom and large loft area; there is full planning consent to replace the garage doors with glass to create a large study, utility room and shower room to the ground floor and a double bedroom to the first floor.

The garden at the back of the house is mainly laid to lawn with an elevated terraced area. There is a lawn, hedging and mature shrubs and trees at the front of the house with a further area of garden at the side which is laid to rough lawn and flanked by mature trees and shrubs.

To arrange a viewing, contact the agent Cauldwell & Co, tel. 01629 810018 or email: info@caudwellandco.com