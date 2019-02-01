Future’s bright for Chesterfield ‘mumtrepreneur’ who has launched new photography studio

A ‘mumtrepreneur’ who found a picture perfect way to combine motherhood with her career is marking a business milestone after opening her own photography studio in Clay Cross.

Like any besotted parent in the age of camera phones, Jane-Louise Stevens has always been ‘snap happy’ around her twin daughters, Leila-Jane and Francesca.

Jane-Louise Stevens who has set up a new photographic studio in Clay Cross which she shares with Dawn Collyer of Bespoke Gifts.

But little did she know this would become her professional job.

While looking for a way to get back into work as a busy young mum, she discovered a ‘gap in the market’ for affordable child and family photography.

Although she has a degree in psychology and counselling, Jane-Louise lacked a background in photography.

She completed online courses and learnt the tricks of the trade ‘along the way’ as she took photographs of tots at playgroups in the area.

Two years later, Jane-Louise Photography is going from strength to strength and is the proud recepient of the Derbyshire Times Judges’ Award.

Jane-Louise said: “I think what separates my business from the others and keeps customers coming back is I’m a mum myself, so I understand the pressures of life as a parent.

“I’m very flexible with times and ensure that my services are affordable with no hidden fees.

“My sessions are very much based around play, which is my favourite part of the job. I love to capture those smiley moments.

“Our ‘cake smash’ sessions, for example, are very popular- they involve putting a cake in front of a baby or toddler and letting them go to town. It’s good, messy fun that makes for lovely pictures.”

Jane-Louise’s latest venture has seen her team up with fellow mum Dawn Collyer, with whom she shares her studio space on High Street.

Dawn creates photo gifts and castings and, like Jane-Louise, is a member of the ‘Mumtrepreneurs of Chesterfield’.

“Dawn and I always have spare nappies, wipes and toys at the studio, which has such a warmand friendly atmosphere,” added Jane-Louise. “It’s little touches like that, I think, that has allowed us to build up a base of regulars.

“I do like getting out of the studio as well and offer outdoor sessions in parks or green spaces, which are such a laugh.

“I hate highly staged, fake photos. It’s best to keep things natural and fun.

“Winning the Judges’ Award last year made it all worth it. Setting up this company was something that was completely out of comfort zone and I did on my own. It was a big jump.”

For more information on Jane-Louise Photography visit her Facebook page: www.facebook.com/janelouisephotographyuk/

For more information on Dawn’s business, Bespoke Keepsakes and Castings, visit: www.facebook.com/personalisedcustomisedphotogifts.