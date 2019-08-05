Further residents meeting being held as work continues on Toddbrook Reservoir at Whaley Bridge

A further residents meeting is to be held this week as the situation at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge continues.

Residents meetings have so far taken place on Friday and Sunday, with a third planned for Tuesday afternoon as emergency services, partner agencies and volunteers work to shore up the dam, which was damaged by heavy rain.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has visited Toddbrook Reservoir this morning. Photo - OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The meeting on Tuesday will take place at Chapel High School at 5pm.

Derbyshire Police has this morning issued a series of notes from the meeting that took place on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann told the meeting that police had stopped people from going back to their properties as a small number of people who returned to their homes refused to leave.

She said that at the time there were 35 properties where people were refusing to leave their homes, putting themselves and emergency responsders at risk.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Terry McDermott said that progress over the past 36 hours had exceeded all expectations, which was primarily down to the support of the community.

He added that should the dam break, there are rescue facilities in place from all over the county.

Representatives from Derbyshire County Council and the Canal and Rivers Trust also provided updates, before residents were given the opportunity to ask their own questions.

