Further arrest made in Chesterfield terrorism investigation

A further arrest has been made as a result of an ongoing terrorism investigation in which a man from Chesterfield was arrested.

The 21 year old man, from the Fir Vale area of Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The intelligence led arrest was made in the Firth Park area of Sheffield at approximately 23:00 hours on Friday evening (December 29)

Two addresses, a residential address in Fir Vale and a business address in Firth Park, are currently being searched by officers.

Two men appeared in court yesterday charged with terrorism offences in connection with this investigation. They were among the four men arrested on December 19, with the support of South Yorkshire and Derbyshire Police.

Farhad Salah (20/3/1995) of Brunswick Road, Sheffield is charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Andi Sami Star (14/12/1986) of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield is charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both men were remanded in custody and will next appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on January 19, 2017.

A 36 year old man, from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in custody at this time.

A 41 year old man, from Meersbrook in Sheffield, was released without charge on Saturday December 23.

Derbyshire Police and South Yorkshire Police continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public as the investigation continues.

South Yorkshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “I understand that this activity will cause concern, especially as there has been similar activity in recent weeks.

“I would like to firmly reiterate that we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing North East to keep our communities safe and identify threat and risk.

“Our main priority is public safety and protecting the people of South Yorkshire.

“If you have any concerns around any suspicious activity, I would encourage you to please call police in confidence on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.”