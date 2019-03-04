Funeral of former Chesterfield goalkeeper and World Cup hero Gordon Banks to take place

The funeral of former Chesterfield goalkeeper and England World Cup winner Gordon Banks will take place today.

Mr Banks, who died last month at the age of 81, was part of England's 1966 winning side.

Gordon Banks at Chesterfield FC's former Saltergate stadium.

His funeral will be held at Stoke Minster at 1.30pm.

Thousands of people are also expected to attend the bet365 Stadium in Stoke from 11.30am where those with tickets will be able to watch the funeral on a big screen.

Mr Banks made 628 appearances during a 15-year career in the Football League and won 73 caps for his country.

He is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

After beginning his career at Chesterfield in March 1953, his crowning glory came in the summer of 1966 when England defeated West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup final to turn him into a household name and national hero.

He made one of the game's great saves to prevent a Pelé goal in the 1970 World Cup, regarded as one of the best of all-time, but his career was ended in 1972 when a car crash cost him his sight in one eye.

Mr Banks was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 1972 and FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year on six occasions.