Funeral details announced for former vicar of Chesterfield

A former vicar of Chesterfield will be laid to rest next week.

Father Brian Cooper, who served at the Church of St Mary and All Saints - also known as the Crooked Spire - between 1982 and 1991, died at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital earlier this month.

His funeral will take place at Saint Leonard's Church on Church Lane, Dinnington, at 1pm on April 2.

There will be a Requiem Mass for Fr Cooper at the Crooked Spire at 7pm on April 11.

