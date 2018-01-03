Fundraising takes place in memory of Kirstie, 'the light of everyone's life'

Big-hearted fundraisers are rallying around the grieving family of Kirstie Louise Kirk.

The 24-year-old, of Doe Lea, died in the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham after she was involved in a car crash last week.

READ MORE: Kirstie Louise Kirk passes away aged 24



So far on one Facebook fundraising page, nearly 100 people have donated almost £1,500 to help Kirstie's family at this tragic time.

The page states: "Kirstie was one of the loveliest, kindest, caring people you would ever come across.

"Kirstie was the light of everyone’s life and could easily brighten anyone's day.

"She was the centre of everyone's world.

"We have set up this page to aid Kirstie's family and partner in any way they need."

"We miss you so much, Kirstie, and will love you forever."

A number of fundraising events are also being planned in Kirstie's memory and to help her loved ones.

One of the events will be held at the Soldiers pub in Shirebrook from noon on Saturday.

It will include, among other things, music, stalls and a raffle.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, which happened on the A617 in Doe Lea at 6.15am on Wednesday last week and involved a Mitsubishi Warrior and a Citroen DS3, which was being driven by Kirstie.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Police want to speak to witnesses or anyone who has dashboard camera footage.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 163 of December 27."

Hundreds of residents have taken to social media to pay tribute to shop assistant Kirstie and offer their condolences to her friends and family.

Our thoughts are with Kirstie's loved ones at this tragic time.