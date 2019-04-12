Fundraising drive after Chesterfield family loses everything in devastating house blaze

A fundraising drive has been launched for a Chesterfield family who lost everything in a house blaze earlier this week.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property on Byron Road just after 1pm on Tuesday.

The fire started in an outhouse next to the property and spread to the ground floor of the house.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said the most probable cause of the fire is 'smoking materials'.

A fundraising page has now been set up by a friend of the family, Emma Youdan, with a target of £1,500.

Emma wrote: "At 1.05pm on Tuesday, April 9 a fire ripped through the house of my friend. Fortunately, her youngest children were at school and those in the house escaped without injury. Unfortunately they have lost everything but the clothes they were standing in. I am looking to raise funds to help her get back on her feet and start replacing the things that we take for granted every day."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday: "We were called at 1.05pm to the fire on Byron Road, Chesterfield.

"Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross were at the scene and there are no persons reported.

"The fire started in an outhouse and spread to the ground floor of the property.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."

If you would like to make a donation, click here