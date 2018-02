The 1st Somercotes Guides will be visiting India this summer where they will be doing voluntary work in the community of Pune before a five-day exploration of the country.

A fund-raising concert in aid of the trip has been arranged by Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir at St Thomas Church, Somercotes, on March 10 at 7pm.

For tickets, call Karen on 01773 609289 ot text 07963 090559 or call Malcolm on 01773 602743 or 07706 036946.