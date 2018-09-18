Fundraising banger rally will speed firms from Clowne to Monte Carlo

Intrepid Clowne firms taking part in an epic fundraising banger rally challenge across Europe are set to speed off for Monte Carlo this week.

21 cars, including teams from the town’s SDE Group and Heist Craft, will leave in convoy from Meadowhall Shopping in Sheffield at 9am on Friday, September 21, heading towards their first destination of Brussels.

Each team has purchased a car worth no more than £650 and been paired with artists to transform the car bonnets into unique artworks.

The firms have pledged to raise at least £2,000 for youth homeless charity Roundabout.

Jonathan Bennett, SDE Group’s group managing director, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to get involved all the way through from sourcing our vehicle, to picking the design and coming here to see it decorated, before showing off the finished car on the journey through Europe.

“We chose the design because of the slogan our artist Laura incorporated - Life’s an Adventure - which fitted with where we are as a business and its associated challenges, alongside the challenges the young people benefiting from Bangers and Cash face as well.”

Other teams participating in the rally include Hamilton Plant, Whitehornes Estate Agents, Plusnet, DLA Piper, Henry Boot Construction, Horbury Group, SDE Group, Goo Design and Evolution Power Tools.

After leaving Sheffield and reaching Brussels with an overnight stay in Belgium the adventurers will head through Luxembourg and Strasbourg to Switzerland on day two.

Day three will bring twists and turns as the teams attempt to reach Milan via the mountainous St Gotthard’s Pass before ticking off Lugano, Lake Como, Monza and Milan by the afternoon.

Teams will then make the final leg of the journey to Monte Carlo on Monday, September 24 before heading to the neighbouring city of Nice.

The bonnets will then be returned to Sheffield and auctioned during a dinner event at Sheffield’s Mercure Hotel on Saturday, October 20.