Full list of road closures for Dronfield 10k race this Sunday

The Dronfield 10k and Fun Run takes place this Sunday - and people are being warned about a number of road closures on the day.

The annual race, organised by 7th Dronfield Scout Group, starts at 10am.

Road closures will be in place from 6am to 12.30pm during the two-lap course around Dronfield Woodhouse.

There will be parking restrictions in place in advance of the race on Pentland Road, Leabrook Road, Gosforth Drive, Gosforth Lane, Stubley Lane. No parking will be allowed on roads subject to closure as this will prevent traffic flow around the one way system.

The police will be in attendance to enforce no parking restrictions.

The following road closures will be in place:

Pentland Road

Between Gosforth Drive and Carr Lane

Full road closure in both directions between approximately 9am and 10.30am. Access only for local traffic from roads off Pentland Road between 9am and the start of the race (10am) will be via Carr Lane / Stubley Lane.

Half road closures will occur during the race from around 10.30am with a one way system operating allowing traffic to travel from Gosforth Drive to Carr Lane only. No parking on this route.

Carr Lane

Between Barnes Lane and Leabrook Road

Full road closure in both directions between approximately 9am and 10.20 am. Diversion via Northern Common and Longcroft Road. This road should be re-opened around 10.30 once runners are clear.

No exit from Wentworth Road, Oxclose Lane and Great Croft during closure.

Access only entry / exit will be available to Carr Lane, Oxclose Lane and Orchard Square except when runners present. Please use caution and wait off Carr Lane when runners are present.

Leabrook Road

Between Carr Lane and Gosforth Drive

Half road closures will occur before and during the race with a one way system operating allowing traffic to travel from Gosforth Drive to Carr Lane only. No parking on this route from 6am to 12:30pm. This road should re-open around 10.30, allowing access to Wentworth, Ravensdale etc and Pentland Road.

Gosforth Drive

Between Leabrook Road and Gosforth Lane

Half road closures will occur before and during the race with a one way system operating allowing traffic to travel from Gosforth Lane to Leabrook Road / Pentland Road only. No parking on this route from 6am to 12:30pm. The half road closure will remain in place throughout the race.

Access to/from Coniston Road will remain open at both junctions with Gosforth Drive. These junctions will be managed but delays will occur so please allow extra time for your journey or avoid the period from 10am to 11.15am.

Gosforth Lane

Between Gosforth Drive and High Street

Half road closures will occur before and during the race with a one way system operating allowing traffic to travel from High Street to Gosforth Drive only. No parking on this route from 6am to 12:30pm. The half road closure will remain in place throughout the race.

High Street

Between Gosforth Lane and Wreakes Lane (between the two roundabouts outside Sainsbury's)

Half road closures will occur before and during the race with a one way system operating allowing traffic to travel from Wreakes Lane to High Street only. There will be no access to Sainsbury’s car park directly from High Street. Use High Street, Sheffield Road, Wreakes Lane as alternative route from High Street to Sainsbury's. No parking on this route.

Stubley Lane

Between Wreakes Lane and Stubley Hollow (section past the Bakery)

A full road closure will be in place in both directions with no through traffic on race day. No parking on this route from 6am to 12.30pm.

Traffic will be allowed for access to residences on Stubley Hollow, Stubley Lane (this section only), Gunstone’s Bakery, Stubley Place, Summerwood Lane and Summerwood Place, using a one way system with entry via Stubley Hollow only. No entry from Wreakes Lane. Exit will be via Wreakes Lane only.

Stubley Lane

Between Stubley Hollow and Pentland Road

Half road closures will occur before and during the race with a one way system operating allowing traffic to travel from Pentland Road to Stubley Hollow only. No parking on this route from 6am to 12.30pm.

Stubley Hollow

Between Stubley Lane and Wreakes Lane.

A road closure of Stubley Lane will occur at the junction with Stubley Hollow before and during the race. Stubley Hollow will not be available for through traffic. A diversion will be in place at the junction with Wreakes Lane to divert traffic onto the one way loop and to avoid traffic becoming trapped at the top of Stubley Hollow. Please observe the diversion which will allow you to gain access to all locations.

Only local access traffic for Stubley Hollow and the lower portion of Stubley Lane (the section from Stubley Hollow to Wreakes Lane outside the bakery) will be allowed to travel up Stubley Hollow. Any other traffic trying to use this route will not be allowed through.

Coniston Road

Access to/from Coniston Road will be retained at both junctions with Gosforth Drive. These junctions will be managed but delays will occur so please allow extra time for your journey or avoid the period from 10am to 11.15am.

Sainsbury's

The only route for access into Sainsbury’s car park between 9am and around 12.30pm will be via Wreakes Lane.

Traffic leaving Sainsbury’s car park will be able to exit left either via High Street or Gosforth Lane, or right onto Wreakes Lane. Please note that there will be no access from Wreakes lane up Stubley Hollow to Dronfield Woodhouse. For Dronfield Woodhouse please follow the one way loop onto Gosforth Lane and then Gosforth Drive.

Bus Routes

Some limited buses will continue to operate through the road closures before the event where these do not impact upon the running of the race. Specific diversions of bus routes during the race have been agreed with the local authority and will be signposted on bus stops by them in advance of the event. It is likely that you will need to use alternative bus stops during the race as most buses will be diverted around the one way loop.

More information can be found here