Friends of Derbyshire student killed in Borneo to hold memorial cricket match

Family and friends of an Ambergate medical student killed in Borneo in 2014 will host their annual memorial cricket day for charity this month.

Neil Dalton died after an unprovoked street attack while working in southeast Asia on a university placement.

In the years since, those who knew him best have celebrated Neil’s memory by raising £52,569 for Anthony Nolan, a blood cancer treatment charity Neil had supported himself.

The cricket day, being held this year at the Packhorse Ground in Alderwasley on Sunday, August 19, has been central to the campaign.

Mum Jan Dalton said: “Neil’s Day is always a very special day and we can’t thank all of those involved in the day enough for their efforts.

“We know how much time and effort it takes to put on the event and we’d like to thank each and every person individually for helping to remember Neil in such a positive way.”

The cricket tournament will be contested by a specially selected Neil’s XI, Belper Amateurs, Belper Meadows CC, Ambergate CC and a University of Newcastle XI.

Running from 10am to 9pm, the family-friendly event will also feature a barbecue, live music and prize draws.

Neil’s dad, Phil Dalton, added: “We’re very thankful for the contributions that local businesses have made to the raffle and auction.

“There’s been an amazing show of community spirit, not just here in Derbyshire where Neil grew up and called home, but all over the country.

“Neil would have been very proud, but humbled. He wasn’t one for fuss, he’d be amazed that all of this has been achieved in his name.”

Anthony Nolan spokesman Rowena Bentley said: “The money raised in memory of Neil is making a big difference.

“The more fundraising we do, the more potential donors we can recruit onto the stem cell register, and the more lives we can save.”

To donate a raffle prize, contact Oliver Deeming on oliverdeeming@gmail.com or 07976 436310.