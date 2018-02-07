Fresh calls made to improve safety of blackspot road in Clay Cross

More calls are being made to increase the safety of a blackspot road in Clay Cross.

Residents and business owners want changes to be made to Eyre Street which has a problem with motorists parking illegally on double yellow lines either side of the narrow street.

In November 62-year-old Yvonne Neziri died after being in collision with a bus on the road. A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

And last month we were sent pictures showing a double decker bus struggling to negotiate a corner on the street because of vehicles parked on both sides.

A woman who lives and works locally, who did not want to be named, said: “I live and work locally to Eyre Street and so I am aware of the issues on this road, the main problem being the illegal parking on double yellow lines.

“I attended a fatal and avoidable accident in November and this is why I feel so strongly about this matter. In my opinion the cars parked either side of the road were a contributing factor to this accident.

“It’s distressing to see that nothing has changed following this incident as only last week a bus was unable to turn the corner due to cars parking at the junction on both sides of the road. Something needs to be done to stop this. This road is a danger to road users and pedestrians. I know people who work within the emergency services and have made many comments on how difficult access is for emergency vehicles on this road.”

The woman went on to say that she did not think the traffic wardens in the area were “effective” and that she also had concerns with lighting on the road.

She added: “Overall this road is a hazard, and if something doesn’t change it won’t be long before another accident happens. Something needs to be done.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “While we continue to work with the police to find out the cause of the collision in November and how we can reduce the risk of similar incidents in future, our parking enforcement patrols are regularly in Clay Cross town centre.

“We understand the concerns of local residents and businesses and we are aware that some vehicles do park on the double yellow lines, which, even when permissible under the Highway Code, causes an obstruction and reduces visibility, creating a hazard for all other road users.

“In the interests of safety, we encourage all motorists visiting Eyre Street to use local shops and facilities or to load or unload their vehicles to use the nearby free car park at all times.”