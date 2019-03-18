French students are coming to Chesterfield and you could get paid for hosting them

Host families are needed for French students who are coming to Chesterfield next month.

The students will arrive in the town on April 15 for three nights.

Coordinator Linda McGregor said: "Families can have two, three or four students and the host fee is £18.50 per student per night.

"The students will need dropping off at the town hall each morning by 8am and then collecting again each evening around 7pm.

"If interested please email me via linda@chesterfield-connect.co.uk or message or call 07824827134."