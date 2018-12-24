Freezing fog warning for Christmas

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog in the East Midlands.

There will be fog or freezing fog patches, which are expected to be dense in places, becoming widespread and then slow to clear for some on Christmas Day.

The fog is forecasted between 3pm today (December 24) and 11am on Christmas Day.

Expect slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Fog or freezing fog patches will quickly become more widespread later on Christmas Eve, and will also be dense in places.

Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, the visibility may fall to around 50 metres at times.

Fog will tend to thin and lift in western and some central areas of England overnight, but will be slow to clear on Christmas Day in the east, perhaps persisting for much or all of the day in parts of Eastern England.