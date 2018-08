A family fun day attracted more than 1,500 people to Hornscroft Park in Bolsover.

The event featured games, a bouncy castle, inflatable slide and stalls manned by Bolsover Brownies, RSPCA Chesterfield, and Baby Book Swop among others. There was also free food.

This was the tenth event of its kind run by Freedom to showcase the work which the charity does in the community and the generosity of the volunteers who help to organise it.