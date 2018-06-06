FREE cuppa for every reader!

Everybody loves a good cuppa - and the great news is we’ve teamed up with the Tri-Bites cafe to offer a FREE tea or coffee for every reader!

The cafe, which is part of the Triskelion Group, is based in Unit B5 of the Devonshire Buildings, in Hollingwood,

Chesterfield.

They do a fantastic range of hot and cold food and drinks to eat in or takeaway.

From bacon butties and proper English breakfasts to tempting cakes and pastries, there’s something for everyone!

With outdoor seating, a friendly welcome and a large free car park why not pop in and see they have to offer whilst enjoying your FREE hot drink?

To claim your free tea or coffee, simply cut out the voucher in the June 7 edition of the Derbyshire Times and present at the cafe.

Offer is open from June 7 to 14, 2018.

Usual terms and conditions apply.