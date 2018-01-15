Fraudster is put behind bars for trying to cash a fake cheque

A fraudster has been jailed after he tried to cash a fake cheque at a pawnbroker’s shop in Chesterfield town centre.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 11 how Collins Gwinyai Munadzo, 24, had been passed fake identification documents and a fake £703.53 cheque to exchange for cash at the Cashbrokers, on Middle Pavement.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Saunderson said: “The defendant entered Cashbrokers with a cheque made out for Frickland Farms Ltd for £703.53 dated November 13.

“The owner of Cashbrokers became suspicious because an almost identical cheque had previously been brought in and had been written with 55p instead of 53p so he contacted the police.”

Munadzo told police he had been struggling to find work and he had met a man who gave him the cheque and fake ID documents and told him he would get a £234.51 share if he cashed the fake £703.53 cheque.

The defendant pleaded guilty to fraud by making a false representation after the offence on November 15.

Munadzo, of Honford Road, Manchester, has previous convictions and at the time of the fraud he had just been released from prison and was still subject to post-sentence supervision with the probation service.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “Mr Munadzo has shown remorse and he admits it was a stupid thing to do.”

Ms Simpson added that Munadzo is originally from Zimbabwe but he has lived in the UK for eight years and he hopes to get work and to study to become an airline pilot.

The probation service stated that Munadzo has not been fully compliant with the probation service and the Home Office is re-considering his UK status.

Magistrates sentenced Munadzo to eight weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.