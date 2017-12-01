Fracking firm links up with former Derbyshire MP to provide 'information booklet'

The company which wants to carry out fracking in north east Derbyshire has commissioned the former MP for the area, Natascha Engel, to write an 'information booklet' on shale gas exploration.

Chemical firm Ineos, which has applied to drill for shale gas in Marsh Lane, near Eckington, has said the booklet will be made available to the local community and will 'explain shale exploration and development'.

It will also explain more about 'combating climate change, energy needs, and the positive impact on jobs, training, industry and community benefits,' Ineos said.

Former MP for North East Derbyshire Natascha Engel said: “I saw first-hand what the impacts are on small communities when they hear about a shale gas application near them – even when it’s only for exploratory drilling. What people want is information. They want to know how it will affect them and they want reassurance that it is safe. I hope that this booklet will provide some of those certainties.”

She added: “Most of all I hope that this will allow Ineos to work constructively with communities so that local people gain the most in terms of the jobs and apprenticeships that this industry could bring – something I have campaigned on for most of my adult life.”

Tom Pickering, operations director at Ineos shale, said: “Natascha we will give us a better insight into the needs and concerns of residents. As a former Labour MP and trade unionist, Natascha has always made the case for good jobs, as well as health and safety. At the same time, Natascha is well placed to give us a full understanding of local issues and help us to continue to be an open and inclusive organisation.”