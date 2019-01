Two police units worked together to stop the Peugeot its way to the M1 this morning (January 28).

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, along with Derbyshire Police Armes Response Unit boxed the car in on the motorway.

All four occupants of the Peugeot were arrested, as they were suspected illegal entrants to the UK.

The driver also had no licence or insurance.