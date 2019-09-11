Four people hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on Derbyshire road

Four people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on a Derbyshire road today

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the A615 in Tansley at noon.

Emergency services rushed to the incident.

MORE: Latest Chesterfield magistrates' court results



Three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened close to the Lickpenny Caravan Park in Lickpenny Lane.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Four people have gone to hospital.

"We don't know what their conditions are."

At 2.45pm, part of the road remained closed while recovery services worked to remove debris from the road.

MORE: ‘Our Grace will live’ - Chesterfield girl with incurable illness will get treatment on NHS which will help prolong her life after deal agreed