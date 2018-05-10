Four offenders to be sentenced after a hit-and-run left a man fighting for his life

Four people are to be sentenced after a horrific hit-and-run which left a pedestrian fighting for his life.

Nottingham Crown Court recently heard how Jake Greenhalgh, 23, of Down Meadow, Heage, admitted causing serious injury by driving an Audi A4 on Derby Road, Ripley, on October 21, when reveller Soltan Habji, 27, was knocked down.

Pictured is Nottingham Crown Court.

Audi passenger Luke James and van driver Davey Booth had originally pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm during a trial for their alleged involvement after both vehicles had allegedly been looking for the victim.

But the court confirmed today, May 10, that the prosecution has since accepted alternate charges of affray for James, 28, of Butterley Row, Ripley, and Booth, 23, of Street Lane, near Ripley.

Greenhalgh’s sister Charlotte Greenhalgh, 19, of Lilac Close, Alvaston, has also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by providing a statement to police that James was the lone owner of the car and her brother had been prevailed upon to drive the vehicle.

All four defendants are due to be sentenced tomorrow, Friday, May 11.

The scene of the hit-and-run, near Derby Road, Ripley, which left Soltan Habji fighting for his life. Picture courtesy of The Derby Telegraph.

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Kemp said Mr Habji had been walking home from the White Lion pub and there was an altercation with the occupants of the Audi including Jake Greenhalgh and James.

The Audi stopped and the occupants offered Mr Habji a lift for £20 which he refused, according to Mr Kemp.

Mr Kemp added this encounter was near Ripley Leisure Centre and Greenhalgh phoned Booth and allegedly complained Mr Habji had also been swinging a traffic cone at his car.

CCTV was shown to the court of an Audi, driven by Jake Greenhalgh, and a van, driven by Mr Booth, going backwards and forwards along Derby Road allegedly looking for Mr Habji before the collision.

James’s brother Connor Smith was also in the Audi but there is no evidence he committed an offence, according to Mr Kemp.

James was also captured on CCTV collecting two long light tubes before the collision.

A witness at Elms Avenue said he saw Mr Habji with a traffic cone and had seen him swing it at an Audi before another witness saw the collision between the Audi and Mr Habji.

Mr Kemp said: “He saw the approaching lights of the Audi and the van behind it and he was not aware of Mr Habji.

“But he saw the Audi mount the kerb on its nearside on that bend near Derby Road and heard the noise of a person being hit by the car and saw a body flying through the air.”

Mr Kemp added the Audi and the van - being driven behind - did not stop after the collision and Greenhalgh, who was with Mr James, admitted dumping and setting fire to the Audi at Butterley Reservoir.

The court heard Mr Habji had been left seriously injured after the hit-and-run and there had been concerns at the time that he might die.

Jake Greenhalgh who has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving also admitted perverting the course of justice by setting fire to the car.

James had pleaded not guilty to causing GBH and not guilty to perverting the course of justice after he was also originally accused of setting fire to the car.

Mr Booth, had also pleaded not guilty to causing GBH.

But both James and Booth are now due to be sentenced for affray on Friday.

Jake Greenhalgh and Charlotte Greenhalgh are also due to be sentenced during the same hearing.