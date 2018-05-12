Four jailed after 'devastating' hit-and-run left man fighting for his life

Three men and a woman have been jailed for their parts in a horrific hit-and-a-run which left the victim fighting for his life.

The 27-year-old man, Soltan Habji, was struck by Jake Greenhalgh's Audi A4 while walking along the pavement on Derby Road, Ripley, on October 21 last year. Mr Habji was left with serious injuries and there were concerns at the time that he might die.

Luke James.

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Kemp previously told Nottingham Crown Court that Mr Habji had been walking home from the White Lion pub and there was an altercation with the occupants of the Audi including Greenhalgh and another man called Luke James.

The Audi stopped and the occupants offered Mr Habji a lift for £20 which he refused, according to Mr Kemp.

Mr Kemp added this encounter was near Ripley Leisure Centre and Greenhalgh then phoned another friend called Dave Booth and allegedly complained Mr Habji had been swinging a traffic cone at his car.

CCTV was shown to the court of the Audi, driven by Greenhalgh, and a van, driven by Booth, going backwards and forwards along Derby Road allegedly looking for Mr Habji before the collision.

Dave Booth.

James was also captured on CCTV collecting two long light tubes before the collision.

A witness at Elms Avenue said he saw Mr Habji with a traffic cone and had seen him swing it at an Audi before another witness saw the collision between the Audi and Mr Habji.

Mr Kemp said: “He saw the approaching lights of the Audi and the van behind it and he was not aware of Mr Habji.

“But he saw the Audi mount the kerb on its nearside on that bend near Derby Road and heard the noise of a person being hit by the car and saw a body flying through the air.”

Charlotte Greenhalgh

Mr Kemp added the Audi and the van - being driven behind - did not stop after the collision and Greenhalgh, who was with James, admitted dumping and setting fire to the Audi at Butterley Reservoir.

Greenhalgh, 23, of Downmeadow, Heage, was sentenced to four years in total for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was given three years and three months for the collision and nine months for perverting the course of justice after he set fire to the Audi. He admitted both charges. He was also disqualified from driving for six years.

James, 28, of Butterley Row, Ripley, was sentenced to 12 months for affray.

David Booth, 22, of Nelson Street, was sentenced to eight months for affray and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

And Charlotte Greenhalgh, the sister of James Greenhalgh, 19, of Downmeadow, Heage, was sentenced to six months for perverting the course of justice after pleading guilty to providing a statement to police that James was the lone owner of the car and her brother had been prevailed upon to drive the vehicle.

Speaking after the sentencing yesterday, DS Pete Hundall, of Derbyshire police, said: “This incident resulted in the victim ending up in intensive care and seven months on he is left with life-changing injuries.

“It has had a devastating impact, not only his life, but also the lives of his family and friends.

“The effects of the incident have been physical, emotional and financial and I’m pleased that those responsible are now behind bars, so that the victim and his family have a semblance of justice.”