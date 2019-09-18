Four hurt in head-on smash in Derbyshire village

A mother and son, along with two of his friends, were taken to hospital after a head-on collision in a Derbyshire village last night

The incident happened at around 10pm last night (Tuesday, September 17) , on Alfreton Road, Little Eaton, near Belper.

The other vehicle before it was removed from the scene

Residents claimed the driver of one of the cars appeared appeared to take the corner on the wrong side of the road, and collided with the other vehicle, understood to be containing the mum and son, who had been out watching a football match.

It is understood that the son suffered a broken leg, while a back-seat passenger broke their foot in the collision.

The other two passengers escaped serious injury, but were taken to hospital for check-ups.

Residents were told at the scene that the other driver had been breathalysed and subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving. It is understood that the driver was returning home from a wedding.

Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were quick to attend the incident, but residents said it took almost 40 minutes for East Midland's Ambulance Service to arrive.