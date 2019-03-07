Four distinctive bikes stolen in Chesterfield

Police are investigating after four mountain bikes were stolen from a secure garage in Chesterfield.

The offence is reported to have happened on Meynell Close, Brampton, between February 26 and March 1.

Picture issued by Derbyshire police.

The bikes are described as being two bright yellow Lapierre 727 downhill mountain bikes, a bright yellow Lapierre Lefty mountain bike and a white and purple Ghost Miss AMR mountain bike.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV that covers the Meynell Close area - or from anyone who has been offered these distinctive bikes for sale.

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch."

Call 101 and quote the reference number 19000106117 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Webb.

