Four Derbyshire men breached football bans before England v Netherlands clash

Four men have been found guilty of beaching football banning orders after failing to surrender their passports when England played Holland in Amsterdam earlier this year.

Jorge Groves-Eley, 24, and Michael Sinnott, 54, both from Derby, pleaded guilty before magistrates in the city on Thursday, May 10; so too did Alex May, 20, from Long Eaton and James Findley, 27, from Glossop.

All four were handed conditional discharges by the court.

PC Allan Guy said: “This sends out a message ahead of the World Cup in Russia that positive action will be taken against anyone that breaches their banning orders.

“Failure to surrender passports when required for England international fixtures will not be tolerated by Derbyshire police.”