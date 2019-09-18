Four Derbyshire fire crews help extinguish industrial fire near Chesterfield

Firefighters from four stations in Derbyshire have helped in tackling a blaze at an industrial premises in Killamarsh.

Crews were called to Sheffield Road at about 1.30am on September 18 to reports of the blaze.

Firefighters from Staveley, Clowne, Birley and Aston Park attended the fire, which involved a hopper inside the building.

A spokesman for Derbyshire FRS said: "Fire crews from Staveley, Clowne, Birley and Aston Park attended an industrial premises on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh.

"The fire involved a hopper inside the building. Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet used."