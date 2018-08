Police are appealing for information after four boilers, a chimnea and pressure weed killer were stolen from a storage container in a north Derbyshire village.

The container, on land off Ford Road, Marsh Lane, near Eckington, was broken into between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday, August 9.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 18*379297 the name of the officer in the case PC Craig Allinson.