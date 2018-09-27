Four arrested after police carry out a drugs warrant in a Chesterfield home

Police have successfully carried out a drugs warrant at a home in Chesterfield and four people have now been arrested.

Chesterfield's Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team were part of the successful drugs warrant at the address in Birdholme.

A police spokesman said: "As a result of this warrant four people were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance with the intent to supply it......in other words drug dealing."

They have all been released under investigation whilst the investigation continues.