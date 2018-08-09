Former Staveley pub to be turned into flats

A former pub in Staveley is to be transformed into housing.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted conditional planning permission for Kat Homes Ltd to convert the vacant Victoria Hotel into nine flats over the ground, first and second floors.

In addition, a four-bedroom house will be situated over the ground and first floors of the building off Wateringbury Grove and 11 parking spaces will be provided.

During the consultation period into the plans, residents and Staveley Town Council raised concerns about parking.

But the council's planning committee states in a report: "With regards to parking and highway safety, it is considered that the provision of 11 parking spaces for nine flats and one house is sufficient.

"The property is situated in a sustainable location in Staveley that is well served by transport and local amenities."

The building - which dates from the 1890s - currently has metal shutters on the ground floor and is considered to be an eyesore.