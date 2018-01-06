Former Derbyshire Apprentice star enters Celebrity Big Brother house

A former Derbyshire Apprentice star has entered the Celebrity Big Brother House.

Andrew Brady, 26, who grew up in Dronfield, went into the house last night. The aerospace engineer, known for his ‘laddish’ behaviour, starred on BBC1 show The Apprentice in 2017 but was ‘fired’ by Lord Sugar in week eight. The Clark Kent lookalike joined seven other male celebrities in the house on Friday after eight female celebrities entered the house on Tuesday. Andrew went into the house along with former England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes, Love Island contestant Jonny Mitchell, Boyzone star Shane Lynch, comedian Daniel O’Reilly, American singer Ginuwine, former dancer Wayne Sleep and Courtney Act, of TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race. On Tuesday, former MP Ann Widdecombe, best friend of Kim Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson, former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James, newsreader India Willoughby, former police officer Maggie Oliver, reality TV star Jess Impiazzi and actress Amanda Barrie went into the house, Celebrity Big Brother is on Channel 5 and is hosted by Emma Willis.

