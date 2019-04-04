Former Chesterfield schoolboy and World Cup hero Harry Maguire welcomes baby daughter

Former Chesterfield schoolboy and England World Cup hero Harry Maguire and fiancee Fern Hawkins have announced the birth of their baby daughter.

Miss Hawkins took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of Lillie Saint Maguire - nine months after England beat Colombia in the World Cup.

The couple, who have been dating for seven years, shared a picture of the newborn, with Harry, 26, writing: 'Welcome Lillie Saint Maguire,' after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Fern, 24, posted the same picture of the baby, as she held hands with new dad Harry, writing: 'A little project I have been working on for the past nine months.'

The couple got engaged in February 2018 after a seven year courtship.

The Leicester City star was one of the heroes of last summer’s World Cup which saw England progress to the semi-finals before defeat to Croatia.

A former pupil at St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield, Maguire scored against Sweden in the quarter finals.

After the game, he poked fun at a snap that showed him chatting to Fern, as she stood on the side lines and took to Twitter to post the snap with the caption: 'Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday? We're not going home just yet.'