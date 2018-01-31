Former Chesterfield pub WILL become a Co-op food store

A former pub in Chesterfield is to be transformed into a food store.

On Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee granted conditional permission for the Co-op to breathe new life into the old Crispin Inn on Ashgate Road.

An artist's impression of how the food store might look.

The building is currently in a poor state following years of neglect.

When the planning application was submitted, a Co-op spokesman told the Derbyshire Times: "Our new store will have an in-store bakery, locally-sourced products and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials, as well as a cash machine.

"Twenty to 25 new full- and part-time jobs will be created, which will be targeted at local residents and offer a variety of skills and training programmes.

"The new store will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op's membership scheme. Since the scheme's launch in September 2016, nearby stores have supported 30 groups in Derbyshire and distributed £65,000 through its local community fund.

"We value the views of the community and, having consulted hundreds of local residents on our plans, we have found that the vast majority would welcome a new store."

A number of residents wrote to the borough council to object to the planning application because of traffic concerns.

The planning committee imposed a number of conditions to be met by the Co-op in the interests of highways safety.

Three years ago, residents won a campaign to stop the Crispin Inn from being turned into a Tesco.

The pub subsequently shut but Tesco - which leased the building from owners Enterprise Inns - said it was not interested in opening a store at the site.