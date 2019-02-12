Former Chesterfield goalkeeper and World Cup hero Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Former Chesterfield goalkeeper and England World Cup winner Gordon Banks has died aged 81.

The star revealed that he was suffering from kidney cancer in December 2015 but continued to make personal appearances since his diagnosis.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for Gordon Banks

READ MORE: How Gordon Banks save inspired little boy to become a Chesterfield keeper

Mr Banks made 628 appearances during a 15-year career in the Football League and won 73 caps for his country.

He is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

After beginning his career at Chesterfield in March 1953, his crowning glory came in the summer of 1966 when England defeated West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup final to turn him into a household name and national hero.

He made one of the game's great saves to prevent a Pelé goal in the 1970 World Cup, regarded as one of the best of all-time, but his career was ended in 1972 when a car crash cost him his sight in one eye.

Mr Banks was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 1972 and FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year on six occasions.