Former Chesterfield College student to showcase her work at Russian Fashion Week

A former Chesterfield College student has been selected as one of ten emerging designers from around the world to showcase her work at Russian Fashion Week.

Harriet Eccleston, 24, who lives near Bakewell, is making a name for herself in the fashion industry after claiming the Young Designer of the Year 2017 at the Midlands Fashion Awards.

One of Harriet's designs, shot at Masson Mills, Matlock. Model Rebecca Everett with Tyne Tees. Picture by Ben Mitchell.

The inspirational young woman has had an exciting couple of years and is now determined to be a success on the international stage.

“I hope this can inspire young creatives thinking about their future, with confidence and possibilities,” Harriet said.

Harriet has been selected to represent emerging talent within the UK at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Russia. As one of ten designers from around the globe, she will show her 25 look collection on the catwalk for Russian Fashion Council’s Global Talents, on March 30.

Harriet’s journey started when her grandmother passed on her knowledge and skills.

One of Harriet's designs, shot at Masson Mills, Matlock. Model Rebecca Everett with Tyne Tees. Picture by Ben Mitchell.

She pursued her interest in fashion and went on to study at Northumbria University after Lady Manners School and Chesterfield College.

Since graduating with a First Class Honours degree in fashion in 2017, Harriet has moved home to the Peak District to set up her own fashion label under her own name, influenced by British heritage, real people and their day to day lives.

Working with Palmer//Harding, All Saints and Paul Smith cemented Harriet’s interest in pattern cutting and traditional British fashion.

After graduating, she showed her work at London Graduate Fashion Week and went on to win Young Designer of the Year at Midlands Fashion Awards 2017.

Establishing her own label in 2018, Harriet says she is proud to be stocked and supported by young British designers.

A spokesperson for Global Talents said: “It is an exciting time and Harriet is eager to see how the journey will continue.”

View Harriet’s brand at www.harrieteccleston.co.uk.