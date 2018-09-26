‘Forest area’ opens at Dronfield school in time for autumn

Alan Hepworth, the chairman of the Communities Committee for Dronfield Rotary Club, cuts the ribbon to open the new Forest School area at Holmesdale Infant School on Tuesday after the Club funded the outdoor space.
It’s been an exciting start to the school year for children at Holmesfield Infant School who will be able to enjoy their very own ‘forest’ this autumn.

The forest area was officially opened on the grounds of the Dronfield school on Tuesday.

Year 2 pupils from the Holmesdale Infant School practice their bushcraft skills in their new forest school room which was officially opened on Tuesday after the Rotary Club of Dronfield funded the new outdoor learning area from their local lottery. Pictured from left are Darin Sharif, Boden Wright, Elsie Coxedge and Freya Wignall.

Funded by the Dronfield Rotary Club, the leafy outdoor space will allow pupils to learn more about wildlife, plants and growing produce.

As part of the opening ceremony, pupils and Rotary Club members also enjoyed some campfire cooking and a food fair.

Pictured are Alan Hepworth. chairman of the communities committee for Dronfield Rotary Club, and children cutting the ribbon.

Photo by Anne Shelley.

Ruby Kaye and Harry Rogers toast marshmallows on the camp fire in their new forest classroom at the Holmesdale Infant School in Dronfield on Tuesday after it's official opening.

