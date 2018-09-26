‘Forest area’ opens at Dronfield school in time for autumn

It’s been an exciting start to the school year for children at Holmesfield Infant School who will be able to enjoy their very own ‘forest’ this autumn.

The forest area was officially opened on the grounds of the Dronfield school on Tuesday.

Year 2 pupils from the Holmesdale Infant School practice their bushcraft skills in their new forest school room which was officially opened on Tuesday after the Rotary Club of Dronfield funded the new outdoor learning area from their local lottery. Pictured from left are Darin Sharif, Boden Wright, Elsie Coxedge and Freya Wignall.

Funded by the Dronfield Rotary Club, the leafy outdoor space will allow pupils to learn more about wildlife, plants and growing produce.

As part of the opening ceremony, pupils and Rotary Club members also enjoyed some campfire cooking and a food fair.

Pictured are Alan Hepworth. chairman of the communities committee for Dronfield Rotary Club, and children cutting the ribbon.

Photo by Anne Shelley.