Forecasters predict torrential downpours for East Midlands

The East Midlands could be about to experience torrential downpours, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for the region until 9am on Friday.

What to expect

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and - some cancellations to train and bus services

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood