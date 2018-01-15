Footballers score big for children’s hospice

A charity match between Chesterfield and Nottingham football teams has raised an impressive £1,300 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The game saw charity football club AC Wollaton win 14-2 against a Chesterfield side that included Brodsworth FC players and others brought together by football kit supplier Your Football World.

The money raised will help Bluebell Wood support children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions in north Derbyshire, north Nottinghamshire and beyond.

Organiser Roberto Pietraforte, said: “AC Wollaton was re-launched in 2015 with the sole purpose of generating funds for worthy causes.

“We originally donated £1 for every goal scored or conceded in a game, but this developed into monthly charity games under floodlights.

“We now have around 130 players willing to take part and our games generate almost £1,000 each time.

“When we arranged the game against Chesterfield, they mentioned Bluebell Wood.

“After researching the amazing services this charity provides, we decided donations should go there.

“We’re delighted to have been able to make a difference to such a worthwhile cause.”