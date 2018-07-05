Food lovers set to descend on Bolsover for festival

Bolsover is set to become a food lovers’ paradise as the town’s annual Food and Drink Festival returns later this month.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the event to enjoy a host of delicacies available to taste and buy.

Bolsover Food Festival

The festival is now in its fifth year and the town’s streets will be lined with more than 60 stalls serving up all kinds of street food from gourmet pork pies to sweet cakes and locally brewed ale to ice-cream.

There will also be live entertainment including bands, cookery demonstrations, street entertainers and family activities.

Andrew Tristram, clerk of organisers Old Bolsover Town Council, says the event is a massive plus for the town.

He said: “The amount of visitors who come to the town during the weekend can only be good for Bolsover and certainly puts us on the map.

“We are expecting more stalls and a wider range of produce to be available so it looks like being our biggest and best ever.

“The range of food and drink is brilliant, from all over the world as well as local produce. There is hot food, cold food, food to take away, paellas, vegetarian and vegan food, meat grills, curry, hog roasts, cheese, spices, chutney, ham, jam, bread, sausages, pies, cakes galore, fudge, chocolate, sweets, wine, beer, cider, cordials, spirits the list goes on.”

If anyone would like to book a stall contact 01246 823809 and for details about the event, go to www.discoverbolsover.co.uk.

The free event runs from 10am-5pm on Saturday 21 and Sunday July 22.