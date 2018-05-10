Food and music festival coming to Chesterfield town centre THIS WEEKEND

A food and music festival is heading to Chesterfield town centre.

The Street Food and Grooves festival, organised by Edge Events and supported by Chesterfield Borough Council, will begin with a launch party from 6pm on Friday and continue over the weekend.

Taking place in New Square, the Street Food and Grooves Festival will feature some of the finest local produce as well as ales, Prosecco, bespoke gin and vodka and a selection of wines.

From 11am on Saturday and Sunday, some of the region's talented musicians will give live performances to suit every musical taste playing live from the Sound Bites Stage.

Councillor Steve Brunt, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "This festival is a really exciting opportunity for people to visit our historic market and try some of the world's most popular street foods and hear talented local musicians.

"One of our top priorities is to make Chesterfield a thriving borough.

"As with the recent successful Chesterfield Wheel ride, this new festival is an example of how we are working in partnership with the private sector to add exciting new events to the calendar.

"We are sure it will prove a real draw and encourage more people to come into the town centre to support our fantastic local shops, market traders, bars and restaurants."

A council spokesman said Chesterfield residents can use their residents' parking pass to park free all day on Sunday.